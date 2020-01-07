Waymo, the self-driving unit of Google parent Alphabet, said its vehicles have now covered more than 20 million miles (32.2 million km) on public roads since its creation in 2009.

"It took us a decade to drive the first 10 million miles but just over one year to complete these last 10 million," the company said.

Waymo, considered a leader in the global race to deploy autonomous vehicles, has begun offering a limited number of fully automated rides for the public without backup drivers in its cars.