At the Consumer Electronics Show, Nissan rolled out a new dual-motor, all-wheel-drive EV powertrain that takes the name e-4ORCE. It's Nissan's first all-wheel-drive electric powertrain, and is expected to reach showrooms first in a production version of the Ariya SUV concept (pictured).

Besides sending power to all four wheels, the system also is claimed to pay benefits in handling and ride, due its ability to precisely control torque flow to, and brake regeneration from, each wheel. Regenerative braking for both the front and rear motors is said to smooth braking, and apportioning torque across each axle aids cornering.

Before getting its silly moniker, the powertrain was demonstrated in a Leaf mule last fall. At the time, Nissan said the dual-motor system was good for 304 horsepower and 501 lb-ft of torque. Now, it's not saying — but it seems we already have a pretty good idea. As for the Ariya, it's predicted to offer 300 miles of range and reach dealerships in late 2021.

