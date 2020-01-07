If you've ever had a nap in a hammock on a nice day, you'll know that there's kind of nothing like it. You feel almost weightless, enjoying the sun and the breeze, soaking in the sounds and smells of the great outdoors, while firmly contained in what is essentially a hanging human pea pod. The trouble is, it's not always the easiest thing in the world to find two perfectly placed trees to tie your hammock to. Thankfully, this hammock hitch stand exists.

The stand attaches to any standard 2-inch receiver and can hold either a traditional hammock or two hanging chairs. There is a 300-pound weight capacity while the stand is in "hammock mode," but it can handle 300 pounds per chair while in "chair mode." The idea of the stand is amazing, but it's important to note that it actually does not come with chairs or a hammock; those are sold separately.

If you're wondering how practical this thing is, we're right with you. Right now on Amazon the hitch stand has a 4/5 rating and Amazon user "WYOAmazon Guy" had this to say:

"I really like this idea, I have a bumper receiver hitch on the back of my 5th wheel camp trailer and this works perfectly to create a gathering area for friends and family. HINT: to make my life easier and also to make switching between hammock and chair modes easier, I replaced the nuts and bolts that come with stand with clevis pins and hairpin clips so it is easier and faster to change the configuration. Get one it is a great product!"

If you're looking to step up your lounge game, you can check out the stand right now on Amazon for 8% off the normal price, bringing the total down to just $231.24.

Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.