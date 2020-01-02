Deals and Promotions

The best selling windshield snow cover on Amazon is 23% off today

In 2020, save that money

Jan 2nd 2020 at 10:44AM

It's a brand new year with brand new deals, and today we have Amazon's bestselling windshield cover on sale for just $22.94, 23% off its original price. A windshield cover is great all year round; in the winter, it can save you time scraping ice off of your windshield, and in the summer, it can protect your interior from harmful sun rays and keep your cockpit cooler on those scorching summer days. If you're in the market for a windshield cover, you can check this one out right here.

