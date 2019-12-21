Autoblog video week in review | Dec. 15-21

The video roundup post is your weekly landing spot for all things video from Autoblog. This week we drive the bestselling non-pickup in the United States, try our hand at the newly released Battle Royale mode in Forza Horizon 4, and get a first-person look at the 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-hybrid.

Monday, Senior Producer Chris McGraw took us Behind The Wheel of two popular Nissan models, the Altima and the best-selling Rogue.

If you're a gamer you know that we stream live to our Twitch channel every Tuesday (and Thursday). This week host Erik Maier was joined by Alex Malburg as we attempt our first ever Forza Battle Royale match!

The Wednesday POV Drive featured the 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid:

On Thursday's Twitch Stream rerun, Erik was joined by Joel Stocksdale and John Snyder. They continued their quest to get a win in the new Forza Horizon Battle Royale mode, unsuccessfully.

Autoblog Podcast #608 went live Friday. In this week's episode Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore and Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder head to Bollinger HQ in Ferndale, Michigan, to chat with the CEO of Bollinger Motors, Robert Bollinger.

Our next video roundup post will be in 2020. Happy Holidays, and thanks for watching!