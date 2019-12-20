Ford is recalling 600,166 older-model Ford, Lincoln and Mercury vehicles over an issue that could affect braking and increase the risk of a crash.

The safety recall covers certain Ford Fusion, Mercury Milan and Lincoln MKZ sedans from the 2006 through 2010 model years that were built at Ford’s Hermosillo Assembly Plant in Mexico between Feb. 22, 2006, and July 15, 2009. Ford says a valve that is normally closed inside the hydraulic control unit may get stuck in the open position or be slow to close, which could make it harder to engage the brakes and increase risk of a crash.

Ford says it’s aware of 15 reports of accidents and two injuries possibly related to the issue. Dealers will inspect the hydraulic control unit for signs of the problem and replace it, if necessary. The dealers will pressure-flush the system with brake fluid and replace the reservoir cap with a new one.

Ford is also issuing a small recall of 33 of its 2020 F-150 trucks in the U.S. and 51 in Canada over potentially damaged spare tires. It says the bead area on the tires may have been damaged when it was mounted onto the wheel assembly, leaving it vulnerable to corrosion, separation of the bead wire and ultimately a rapid loss of air pressure and detachment from the wheel. Dealers will replace the spare tire. Affected vehicles were built at the Dearborn Truck Plant from Nov. 10-21 of this year.