A man in Florida has been accused of driving his pickup truck through airport grounds and through a wall into the airport's baggage area. It is unclear whether or not the incident was on purpose or an accident, but the shocking scene was captured by numerous cameras and angles. The driver sustained serious injuries but nobody inside the airport was hurt.

The wild crash happened at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport at about 3 a.m. on December 19, 2019, according to the Herald-Tribune. Reportedly, the 2015 GMC Sierra was seen driving erratically on a nearby highway earlier in the night, but officers were unable to catch the driver. The truck ended up driving through a chain-link fence, down a service road, and through a wall into the airport's main terminal.

As seen in the clips, the truck smashed through the wall and hit a car rental service desk, behind which two people stood. Luckily, the secured desk prevented the truck from hitting the employees, and they escaped without any injuries. The area was mostly empty due to the late hour.

In addition to the damage caused to the building, the truck also hit a luggage conveyor belt. Total damages are estimated to be around $250,000. Read more about the crash on WWSB or the Herald-Tribune.