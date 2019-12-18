There's just something about the backside of a seat that makes a kid want to kick it. We're not sure where the impulse comes from, but it's been around forever. You were a kid once, you get it. Sometimes you've just got to kick a seat. Unfortunately though, as adults, it's difficult to accept the reality of the call to kick. If you've been fighting a losing battle with your children, maybe it's time to call in some reinforcements. This kick mat won't stop your kid from kicking, but there's a good chance that's a losing battle anyway. What it will do is protect your seat from all of the dirt and damage that comes with a frequent seat kicker. If you're in the market for some extra seat protection, this two-pack of kick mats is 15% off today bringing the price down to $12.69. You can check out the deal here for a limited time.

Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.