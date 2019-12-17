Rimac likes to make sure we don’t forget about them. The company consistently shares intriguing bites of news with us, like behind the scenes aero development or crash tests for its upcoming $2.1 million electric hypercar. Rimac is doing the same today, as it announced that Rimac C_Two prototype testing is beginning at various tracks and testing facilities. This will be followed by a pre-production phase starting in early 2020.

Rimac says it’s going to make 17 prototype vehicles in total. As of now, Rimac has plans to produce and sell 150 C_Twos, so 17 separate cars for testing purposes is a significant amount. As one would expect, each of the prototypes will be made with different testing purposes in mind. For example, Rimac says one will be tortured in chassis rigidity testing, while another will be used for high-performance autonomous driving development.

The final production version of the C_Two is set to be unveiled at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, where Rimac will give the car a proper name — C_Two has only been a placeholder. Rimac went on to say that the production car will differ from the concepts we’ve seen in 2018 and 2019 “with improvements in design, ergonomics and performance.” Customer deliveries are scheduled to begin at the end of 2020.

The predicted power figures are still the same as before, as Rimac claims the C_Two will make 1,914 horsepower and 1,696 pound-feet of torque from its four electric motors.