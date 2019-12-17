Audi has loosed the 2020 RS 5 Coupe and RS 5 Sportback on European audiences. The 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 holds pat with 444 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque, shifting through an eight-speed automatic toggled with larger aluminum shift paddles. Designers penned a subtle refresh on the sheetmetal that brings the last of the RS clan in line with this year's previously introduced models like the RS 6 and RS 7. It starts with a wider, flatter Singleframe grille shaped on top to create three vent-like openings under the hood, recalling the actual vents on the hood of the 1984 Audi Sport Quattro. The inner edges of the lower intakes have been reshaped, black bezels in the optional matrix LED headlights make Audi's laser light emerge from the void.

The wheel arches extend an extra 1.6 inches at all four corners. One options box will render the four rings logo and RS badge in black, while reshaped side sills and rear diffuser stand out further with optional gloss black, matte aluminum, and carbon styling packages. Turbo blue and Tango red join the color palette. Nineteen-inch wheels come standard, but three new 20-inch designs can be had, one of them in gloss black, another in matte bronze. The two-door comes standard with a CFRP roof that pares 8.8 pounds off the curb weight.

Inside, think black. Alcantara and leather mix it up standard, Nappa leather a cost extra, with RS design packages adding splashes of red or gray if desired. A 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit display is another option, the new 10.1-inch MMI touch display comes included, with the infotainment screen canted slightly toward the driver. Stumping for MMI navigation plus admits a new RS screen on the 10.1-inch display showing drive temperature, longitudinal and lateral acceleration, the workings of the Quattro sport differential, tire pressure, and tire temperature. If equipped with Virtual Cockpit, another RS-specific screen can be called up via a steering wheel control, revealing graphics like a shift light display and acceleration G-forces.

Both vehicles start at 83,500 euros ($92,500 U.S.) when they go on sale in Europe. Audi didn't mention a timetable for U.S. release, a spokesperson telling Roadshow the duo will appear here "sometime in 2020."

