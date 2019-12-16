Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck on Nov. 21, and because this is America, four days later, Cybertruck Nuts were born. Or, depending on whom you believe, two sets of Cybertruck Nuts were born. Motor1 covered the original pair that showed up at the website Cybertrucknuts.net in early December. Then came the commercial dispute when a gent from San Diego said he'd not only released a free-to-all 3D printing file on Nov. 25 so anyone could make their own truck nuts, he'd launched a Kickstarter to support that cause and one other. After some backchannel wrangling and perhaps a bit of ball-busting, the two parties settled their differences, with Cybertrucknuts.net now being the official supplier of The Truck Nuts Going to Mars.

As with the Cybertruck, the truck nuts company is taking refundable reservations and promising to ship in 2021. The anatomically incorrect accoutrements look pulled from an 8-bit video game, which is not a bad thing, and they're available in 100% recycled plastic for $10, or 100% metal for $30. We don't know why the company doesn't ship the boys immediately – what anxious and eager Cybertruck reservation holder wouldn't want to grab a pair so as to reassure themselves for the next year, "It's coming." For any who don't wish to wait, the CAD files are available right now for download, and the creative license "only prohibits commercial use, use without attribution, and distributing modified versions."

There's a charitable aspect to this enterprise, which might be the greatest good that truck nuts have ever done. The folks behind this are donating 10% of all profits to Movember, a global organization addressing men's health issues like prostate and testicular cancer. They also ask that any who sell the truck nuts on their own make a similar contribution to the charity.

If a pressurized Cybertruck does make it to Mars, wouldn't we be remiss as Earthlings not to include a set of matching truck nuts? Sure, we could plant a flag, but if we really want to let the aliens know who they're dealing with ...

