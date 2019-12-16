Everybody knows cigarettes are hazardous to their users' health, but causing an explosion is not typically one of the major immediate risks (unless smoking at a gas station!). In a terrifying accident, a man from the United Kingdom recently discovered his nicotine sticks do not mix well with air freshener when his car blew up while he tried to light up.

The incident occurred on Saturday, December 14, 2019, in Halifax in West Yorkshire, U.K. It might seem like some sort of bad joke, but according to Newsweek, the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service cites an excessive use of air freshener as the cause of the unexpected and unintended pyrotechnics. While sitting in his hatchback, the driver reportedly sprayed a ton of condensed scent from an aerosol can without opening the windows. The driver then tried to light his cigarette, and boom.

"The fumes exploded and blew out his windscreen, along with some windows at nearby business premises," the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said. "The owner fortunately sustained only minor injuries but this could have been worse."

Although the driver is okay, the car, which appears to be an early 2000s SEAT Leon, took on major damage. The windows shattered, body panels bubbled, and parts of the bumpers were left barely hanging on.

It should go without saying that aerosols are flammable, but allow us to defer to a message from the first responders: "Always read the labels."

Fountian Street in Halifax was closed due to an explosion involving a car on Saturday afternoon, 14th Dec.

Excessive use of an air freshener was the cause. When the driver lit a cigarette the outcome was dramatic. pic.twitter.com/wfk00bf0GG — WYFRS Investigation (@WYFRSFireInvest) December 16, 2019