In the summer, a slip-n-slide directed straight into Lake Michigan sounds like a dreamy day at the beach. Not so much in the winter. Two Chicago Park District workers narrowly avoided an unintentional ice bath when they escaped their salt truck that lost traction and fell into the water. The entire incident was caught on multiple security cameras.

For those unfamiliar with Chicago, its lakefront has a path for walking and biking right next to the water. This week, the concrete path has been dusted with snow, which has stuck and frozen due to low temperatures. Working to ensure pedestrian safety in the area, two city employees were in a heavy duty Chevrolet Silverado salt truck when the rear end dipped toward the edge. The truck hit a patch of black ice, and once the momentum started the truck in the wrong direction, there was no stopping it.

Fortunately, the two unnamed workers were quick thinkers and immediately jumped out of the truck's cab and landed on hard ground. It happened so fast it looked as if somebody had yanked the truck with a rope. The Silverado fell into the lake rear-end first and got stuck with the nose of the vehicle sticking out, windshield wipers still operating.

Although slick conditions around the lake occur every year, experts warn this year could potentially be more dangerous due to high water levels. Watch the whole incident in videos above, and read the city's statement below.