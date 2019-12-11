All 2019 we've been posting all kinds of great deals on various automotive accessories, and with the year coming to a close, we wanted to see what you guys ended up liking and what you didn't. Here's a list of the automotive deals that you, the readers, couldn't get enough of this year.

Surecan Gasoline Can, 5.0 Gallon - $44.97

This gas can turns the entire concept of fuel dispensing on its head, literally. The can dispenses gas from the bottom rather than the top and the rotating spout allows you to see into the receiving tank while dispensing fuel. It might seem like a small innovation, but it makes a huge difference. Dozens of Autoblog readers just like you found value in the Surecan this year, so if you missed this one, you can check it out now for just $44.97.

ANCEL Enhanced OBD II Vehicle Code Reader - $44.99 (10% off)

OBD2 scanners were super popular with our readers this year, with you guys snagging up hundreds of readers across different brands. This brand, however, is one of our (and your) favorites, since it works on most vehicles sold in the USA with model year of 1996 or newer. It also supports the following OBDII protocols: KWP2000, ISO9141, J1850 VPW, J1850 PWM, and CAN (Controller Area Network). If you're looking for a solid, affordable OBD2 reader for the end of the year, you can pick this one up right now for 10% off the normal price, $44.99, and you can take an additional 15% off that with a digital coupon right on the purchase page.

Loadhandler Pickup Truck Unloader - $114.99

The Loadhandler was a hit with our office and our readers in 2019. This awesome truck accessory makes it easier than ever to unload your pickup. Check out the video above to see how it works, and if you're interested in checking it out, you can learn more here on Amazon.

Highland Park Right Parking Mat - $13.99

This parking mat was another big hit this year. The mat features an anti-skid design and is made to position your vehicle in the perfect spot while you're pulling into the garage. Right now on Amazon a "1 pack" is going for just $13.99. Weirdly, a 2 pack is going for $67.99. We're no mathematicians, but that sure seems off, so we thought we'd point it out. If you need more than one, maybe just up the quantity of the "1 pack" in your cart this time around.

DBPOWER Portable Car Jump Starter - $69.99

This jump starter was one of our favorites of the year. Not only will it start your car, but it'll also charge your phone, tablet, laptop, or pretty much anything else that charges via USB. The nice thing about this accessory isn't just that it packs so much power, but that it does it in such a compact package. The whole device is small enough to fit in your glovebox. You can check out this portable jump starter right here for just $69.99, and you can take another 5% when you apply the digital coupon available on the purchase page.

CarGuys Super Cleaner w/ Towel - $16.99

We've featured a lot of cleaners throughout the year, but this one seemed to be the favorite. Car Guys insists that this is the "absolute best" all around cleaner on the market, and they're so confident they offer a full refund if you're not satisfied. We're gonna guess you will be, though. You can pick up the 18-ounce bottle and a microfiber towel right now for just $16.99.

VicTsing 2 Pack Safety Hammer, Emergency Escape Tool with Car Window Breaker and Seat Belt Cutter - $10.99

This was the item that you guys seemed to appreciate the most, and for good reason, this little tool is super helpful. The 2 pack of these emergency escape tools is just $10.99. The accessory is a window breaker and a seatbelt cutter. This is one of those items that you'll hopefully never need to use in your life, but in case you ever do, it's probably good to keep one close by in your glove box.

Oh, last but not least, one of you bought over $1,000 worth of canned organic green beans in a single order this year. There's no item to promote here, just wanted to give a shout out. Enjoy those beans, mystery person. We're all dying to know what they were for.

