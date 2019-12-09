Video

This poop-scooping bot is like a Roomba for your yard

It works by uploading photos of your yard to the cloud

Dec 9th 2019 at 7:48PM

Transcript: Roomba pooper scooper. This robot automatically detects dog waste in your yard and scoops it up. Beetl Robotics created this poop-scooping bot to help people around the house. It works by taking multiple photos of the yard and uploading them to the cloud. The cloud system identifies the dog feces and sends info back to Beetl to pick it up. Beetl navigates to the location and uses a pick and lift mechanism. The waste is dropped into an in-ground composter. No word yet on when this handy robot will go on sale.

X

Sign In

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X