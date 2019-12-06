You may not realize it, but the Chevrolet Suburban has quietly been one of the hardest-working supporting actors in Tinseltown. Since its motion picture debut in 1952, the hulking SUV has appeared in more than 1,750 films and television series, including at least one TV series each year since 1956 and at least one film every year since 1960. And many of those appearances, we’re guessing, came without so much as a mention in the closing credits.

Now, the Suburban is getting its due: It has become the first automobile ever awarded with an Award of Excellence star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Technically, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which presents the stars, is recognizing two Chevy models. Though the star is labeled exclusively for the Suburban, the engraved plaque below it also recognizes the much newer Tahoe, introduced in 1995, for its role in celluloid history. The star is recognition of the vehicles’ versatility, easily filling in as a, uh, suburban family hauler, law enforcement vehicle, in a presidential motorcade or as a sinister prowler transporting bad guys, courtesy of black exterior paint and tinted windows.

‘When a convoy of black Suburbans appears on screen, you know that’s not the time to leave your seat to buy popcorn,” said Dennis McCarthy, a legendary Hollywood picture car coordinator whose credits include several Avengers films, “Black Panther” and various “Fast & Furious” films.

The Suburban is taking more than one bow as it settles into its golden years. Born as the Suburban Carryall in 1935 and also badged for many years as a GMC model, the behemoth celebrates its 85th anniversary next year. It’s the longest-running nameplate in the auto industry.

One other bit of news: Chevy says the all-new versions of both the Suburban and Tahoe will be unveiled next month, likely with a new independent rear suspension.