In 2019, there are editions of Monopoly for nearly everything and anything with a following. Star Wars, LOL dolls, "A Christmas Story," Coca-Cola – the list is basically endless. If it's brand-able, it's probably got a Monopoly, and that includes games for gearheads, too. Found by Road & Track, Hasbro is now selling Monopoly Nürburgring, 2nd Edition.

After a successful run with the 1st Edition (which is no longer available), the German-language Nürburgring board game has a new updated look for 2019. Rather than buying Indiana Avenue or Reading Railroad, players have the opportunity to buy different stretches, corners, and turns of The Green Hell. Instead of buildings, grandstands and stadiums are available for purchase.

The eight available figurings are properly motorsports-themed and include shapes such as an F1 car, a trophy, a tire, an impact drill, a helmet. The game also comes with 28 ownership cards, 16 community cards, 16 event cards, and a normal set of Monopoly money.

Beyond the theme changes, the rules of the game remain the same. There's still jail, there's still a free parking spot, there's still a cop, and there's still a Go square. The 2nd Edition is available direct from the Nürburgring for about $50.