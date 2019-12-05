Almost a year ago to the day, Nissan revealed the GT-R50 in its final production form, declaring the order books open for business. We have our first update from Nissan on how the super exclusive and rare GT-R is doing today. Turns out, you can still order one!

Nissan says it has received a “significant number of deposits,” but didn’t specify what the current number is. The company goes on to say that a “limited number of reservations for the remaining models are still available.” As of now, Nissan appears to be sticking to the 50-car limited production run of the Italdesign collaboration anniversary model.

With such limited supply, it may seem surprising that enough rich GT-R fans haven’t swooped in and picked these up. Let us remind you of the price, though. A single GT-R50 will run you north of $1 million — the base price converted from euros is $1,126,799. Make a little more sense why some are still available now? The GT-R50 looks like a superb car in every way, but it’s easy to see why Nissan could be having some difficulty selling a car that’s $1 million more expensive than the vehicle it’s based on.

For those who have already put money down on a GT-R50, Nissan says it’s in the process of working with those clients to finalize their custom builds. Owners can expect to see the cars delivered between the end of 2020 and the end of 2021.

The last bit of interesting news today comes in the form of the photos at the top. Nissan made some new renderings to show off the GT-R50 in different paint colors (we're loving the green). If you want to see the prototype in person, Nissan says it’ll be on display at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show.