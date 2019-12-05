Meguiar's is one of the biggest names in car care, providing all kinds of excellent products and accessories to keep your car clean and shiny. From soaps, to waxes, to towels, they know what you need to get the job done. Some of our favorite offerings from Meguiar's are their bundles and the only thing better than a bundle is an on-sale bundle, which is exactly what we have for you today. Meguiar's Classic Wash & Wax Kit is on sale for 35% off today. The kit includes Cleaner Wax, Quik Detailer, Wheel & Tire Cleaner, Interior Detailer Cleaner, Gold Class Car Wash Shampoo & Conditioner, and a sponge, pad, and towel to make sure you're scrubbing down your car with the right stuff. If you're looking for a one-stop-shop car wash kit, this one won't steer you wrong. You can check it out right here on Amazon for just $24.68 for the whole bundle.

