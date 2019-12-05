A person in Florida can now say he or she has successfully jumped 12 cars in a Toyota Camry. It wasn't on purpose, but hey, that detail can be left out. According to ABC Action News, the person reportedly became dizzy before ramping up an embankment and crashing into a nearby dealership. Somehow, nobody was seriously injured.

Employees and customers at Crystal Ford Lincoln, which is on the west coast of Florida, had one of the shocks of their lives when a white Camry soared through the air, slammed into the parking lot and collided with a few parked cars. At around 1:30 p.m. a driver reportedly felt dizzy while on U.S. Highway 98 and hit an embankment at full speed. His Camry traveled 139 feet in the air and reportedly cleared 12 vehicles, many of which were left with dirt trails spread across their hoods and roofs.

"It was a Christmas miracle, you know, for it to happen with that amount of people and nobody to get hurt seriously," said dealership sales manager Bruce Azevedo. "We had customers that were over here to the right, some customers that were behind me, and some customers also over here to the left. We had 15 to 20 people on the lot at the time."

Four cars were hit by the identified flying object, and damage is estimated to be in the thousands. Watch the crazy moment above and read more at WTOC and ABC.