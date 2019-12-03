The Jaguar F-Pace is still relatively new to the world — started as a 2017 model year car — but it looks like an update is on the way. These spy shots preview a few new design and styling details coming to the company’s luxury crossover. Its shape remains the same, but Jaguar appears to be honing the finer points.

Jaguar has taken the liberty of covering up the front bumper to a great extent. Look out for a redesigned front grille (probably larger than today) and reshaped front lower air intakes. The headlights might be getting a makeover to fit the new face better, but it’s tough to tell how different they may be with all the camo surrounding them.

This F-Pace is similarly disguised out back with a full form-fitting cover. We can see the LED taillights poking through, and the design may be a bit different than how it looks today. With so much camouflage it’s tough to know for sure, but the lights look slimmed down and generally smaller. One of the two F-Paces spied here has visible exhaust tips extending beyond the bumper. It’s tough to say what the rear valance and exhaust design will look like in final production form, but the rear aesthetic is definitely going to be different.

There are no interior photos, but our spy shooters report seeing a fully covered interior. This could indicate some new design elements and updated tech. We’ll expect both of those things when the mildly updated F-Pace is ultimately revealed. Look out for a launch soon, possibly as a 2021 model year vehicle.