Transcript: Transforming aquatic robot. Aquanaut is an all-electric underwater service robot. It does not need to be tethered to a home ship. Aquanaut is an AUV or autonomous underwater vehicle. As an AUV it can cover 124 miles. Performing tasks like seabed mapping and structure inspection. But it can also transform into a two-armed seabot. The hull separates to reveal additional thrusters and two arms. As a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) Aquanaut can turn valves, use tools, and much more. The operator uses just a few mouse clicks to operate Aquanaut. Learn more at houstonmechatronics.com.
