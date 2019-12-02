The 2020 Chevy Equinox has been rated a Top Safety Pick by the IIHS. This is an improvement for the small crossover over the 2019 model, which had failed to qualify for the commendation. The rating comes as a result of improved headlights on the 2020 model.

For 2019, the Equinox only had headlights that scored the second-lowest rating of "Marginal." For 2020, the Equinox has available headlights with the second-highest rating of "Acceptable," which come only on the midlevel LT trim. The lower L and LS trims as well as the top-level Premier trims are still rated "Marginal." The improved lights allowed the IIHS to give the Equinox the Top Safety Pick, since it earned top marks in all crash tests and strong results for forward collision prevention. In fact, all Equinoxes have standard automatic emergency braking that stop the car ahead of a crash with another car at speeds up to 12 mph, and brought the speed down to 3 mph before an impact at a starting speed of 25 mph. Pedestrian detection and braking also got the second-highest "Advanced" score.

There are many Top Safety Pick recipients in the small crossover class including the new Ford Escape, Honda CR-V, Nissan Rogue and Mitsubishi Outlander. There are a few even higher rated Top Safety Pick + crossovers too such as the Mazda CX-5, Subaru Forester and Toyota RAV4.