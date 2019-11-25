If you seem to be finding yourself deeper and deeper within the Amazon ecosystem these days, this Black Friday sale could be an affordable way to jump in with both feet. Amazon is discounting nearly all of its electronic devices for Black Friday and the sale has already started.

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa built in - $24.99 (50% off)

The Amazon Fire Stick 4K lets you stream all of your favorite shows from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO, and more. This version of the device allows access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. The Fire Stick is currently 50% off for Black Friday, bringing the price down to just $24.99, so get it while it's hot!

Insignia 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV - Fire TV Edition - $99.99 (41% off)

If a Fire Stick is just one step too far down the road of "extra devices I definitely don't need," but you're still looking to get into the smart TV game, then a good option for you might be to bypass the stick entirely and get a whole new TV, the Fire TV edition of this Insignia to be precise. At 720p and 32", this probably won't be the living room hub you want to watch the big game on, but for an extra screen around the house the price is tough to beat. At 41% off the original price, this TV is knocked down to just $99.99 for Black Friday.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 with HD Video, Motion Activated Alerts, Easy Installation - $129.00 (35% off)

If you're a home security buff or just someone who wants a little extra peace of mind, it's absolutely worth looking into a doorbell camera for your home. The Ring doorbell is Amazon's take on the idea, and it allows you to see, hear, and speak to visitors at your front door, all right from your mobile or Alexa-compatible device. The doorbell attachment is currently at 35% off saving you $70 and bringing the new total price down to $129.00.

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet, 8" HD Display, 32 GB, Kid-Proof Case - $79.99 (38% off)

Looking to gift your kid a tablet over the holidays? If so, Amazon wants you to make it their Fire HD 8 Kids Edition. It features an 8" HD display, 32 GB internal storage, up to 10 hours of battery life, a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, and 1.5 GB of RAM. You can even add a microSD card for up to 400 GB of expandable storage. If you're in the market, the tech giant has brought the price down on the kid friendly screen by 38% to just $79.99.

All-New Fire HD 10 Tablet (10.1" 1080p full HD display, 32 GB) - $99.99 (33% off)

Did seeing that kids tablet make you wonder if there was anything fun for the adults waiting in the wings? Well don't worry, Amazon has you covered there too. The Fire HD 10 has a 10.1" 1080p full HD display, and 32 or 64 GB of internal storage. It's also 30% faster than the previous model, has longer battery life, (up to 12 hours) has front and rear facing cameras, and charges via USB-C. If you don't need a Kids Edition version of an older tablet, you can pick up this shiny new Fire HD 10 for just $99.99 right now thanks to the holiday deals.

