Autoblog video week in review | Nov. 17-23

The video roundup post is your weekly landing spot for all things Autoblog video. This week the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Tesla Cybertruck were revealed. And at our Detroit office, we got the new 2020 Toyota GR Supra to play with. There's also a new Podcast episode, on it Editors discuss something, something, and something.

On Sunday the Ford Mustang Mach-E was revealed.

Ford Mustang Mach-E playlist:

We had a 2020 Toyota GR Supra in our Detroit fleet so we had to feature it on episode 3 of our new video series Behind The Wheel that launches every Monday. Editor Zac Palmer also highlights some of the more interesting/quirky tidbits about the much anticipated Japanese sports car in several Short Cuts.

Toyota Supra playlist:

If you're a gamer you probably already know that we stream live to our Twitch channel every Tuesday. This week host Erik Maier played some Need For Speed: Heat and was joined by Green Editor John Snyder.

Make sure to check out our new video offering, POV Drives. They're much different than any of our other videos but while experimental in nature they're an undeniably unique way to experience a vehicle. We upload a new one every Wednesday:

Cyberpunk Thursday? No, Cybertruck Thursday. Elon revealed the Tesla Cybertruck. Here's a playlist with Autoblog's Vehicle Reveal video with all the insights from Tesla's Live reveal event. Also in this playlist, all the videos from Tesla's press site. Spoiler alert, there are only five and they're all very short and none too revealing.

Tesla Cybertruck playlist:

We also publish gaming content on Thursdays. For this installment Erik was joined by Associate Producer Alex Malburg for more Need For Speed: Heat:

Fridays are for the Podcast! On Autoblog Podcast Episode #605 Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder and Associate Editor Zac Palmer. the main topic of discussion is the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show. Of course, they've gotta talk about the Ford Mustang Mach-E — and its questionable naming scheme. They also run down some other L.A. show highlights including the Toyota RAV4 Prime, Kia Seltos, Lexus LC 500 Convertible, and Audi RS Q8. Then they talk about the cars they've been driving: the 2020 Chevy Silverado with the Duramax diesel engine and the 2020 Subaru Legacy Touring XT.