2020 Kia Stinger GT-Line becomes only 2.0-liter model on offer

The 2019 Kia Stinger comes in five flavors: 2.0L and Premium with the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, and GT, GTS, GT1, and GT2 with the 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6. Beyond the engine, the two lowest trims differ from the GT versions with different grilles, bumpers, wheels, and exterior trim. Having seen an early order guide, CarsDirect says Kia will replace the two base models with a single model that's been restyled with GT cues, while raising the price just $100. The new model is called the Stinger GT-Line, a trim that's been available in other markets for a while on everything from the tiny Picanto to the Sorrento crossover; the pictured car is a UK Stinger GT-Line.

The model bolts on the grille and bumpers from the GT, black chrome trim and body-colored door handles, plus 18-inch GT-styled wheels. The cabin gets dressed up with a black headliner no matter the interior color, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and headrests embossed with "GT-Line." The price will be $33,090 plus $995 destination, totaling $34,085, a figure that comes in an even $100 above the 2019 Stinger 2.0L.

The loss of the Premium trim leaves a $6,410 gap between the GT-Line and the base GT trim. The Premium was the way to get a long list of luxury and convenience features paired with the four-cylinder, but it was only $110 less dear than the entry GT with the bigger engine but without the feature set. The price of that GT goes up, meanwhile, CarsDirect saying the 2020 GT will start at $40,495 after destination, a $200 increase over the 2019 model. Furthermore, with the Premium gone, the only way to option automatic emergency braking will be to spend more than $46,000 on the GT1 grade.

Engines don't change for next year, the 2.0-liter producing 255 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque, the 3.3-liter putting out 365 hp and 376 lb-ft, both shifting through an eight-speed automatic.