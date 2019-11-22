In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder and Associate Editor Zac Palmer. This week, the main topic of discussion is the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show. Of course, they've gotta talk about the Ford Mustang Mach-E — and its questionable naming scheme. They also run down some other L.A. show highlights including the Toyota RAV4 Prime, Kia Seltos, Lexus LC 500 Convertible and Audi RS Q8. Then they talk about the cars they've been driving: the 2020 Chevy Silverado with the Duramax diesel engine and the 2020 Subaru Legacy Touring XT.
Autoblog Podcast #605
Rundown
- L.A. Auto Show
- 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E (and here's a little more about the name)
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
- 2021 Kia Seltos
- 2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible
- 2020 Audi RS Q8
- 2020 Chevy Silverado Duramax
- 2020 Subaru Legacy
Feedback
