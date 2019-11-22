Podcast

2019 Los Angeles Auto Show | Autoblog Podcast #605

Plus the Chevy Silverado Duramax diesel and new Subaru Legacy

Nov 22nd 2019 at 1:00PM

In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder and Associate Editor Zac Palmer. This week, the main topic of discussion is the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show. Of course, they've gotta talk about the Ford Mustang Mach-E — and its questionable naming scheme. They also run down some other L.A. show highlights including the Toyota RAV4 Prime, Kia Seltos, Lexus LC 500 Convertible and Audi RS Q8. Then they talk about the cars they've been driving: the 2020 Chevy Silverado with the Duramax diesel engine and the 2020 Subaru Legacy Touring XT.

Autoblog Podcast #605


Get The Podcast

  • iTunes – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
  • RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
  • MP3 – Download the MP3 directly


Rundown

Feedback


Related Video:

 

 

Ford Information

Ford
X

Sign In

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X