Dog drives car for an hour-long spin in Florida cul de sac

The canine's Mercury Sable took out a mailbox and some garbage cans

Nov 22nd 2019 at 12:48PM

A large black dog left alone in a running car managed to shift into reverse and took the Mercury Sable on an hour-long spin in a Port St. Lucie, Florida, cul de sac. As reported by local ABC TV station WPBF, the canine joyride came to an end when local police and rescue agencies were able to break into the car and get it stopped.

The slow, circular, backwards trip took out a mailbox and some garbage cans, but was otherwise uneventful. It is unconfirmed whether the four-legged pilot has been contacted regarding commercial work for Subaru.

