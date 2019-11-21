It's never a bad idea to keep a portable air compressor in your trunk in case of emergencies. This particular compressor features a backlit LCD screen and even allows you to preset your desired pressure value. It has a special grab handle and comes with 2 extra valve adapters. If you're looking to step up your air pump game, you can grab this one for just $19.98, 33% off the original price right here.

Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.