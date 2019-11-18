Behind the Wheel is a new video series that shows you a bit of what it’s like to work at Autoblog. The editors and video producers will show you the cars passing through our fleet, and you’ll get a behind-the-scenes look at some of the personalities who help make the site run.

Episode 3 features the 2020 Toyota GR Supra and Autoblog Editor Zac Palmer. We were so excited to hear how it sounded, we couldn't help but rev the motor in our parking lot under the building. Apparently, the exhaust note of this BMW-Toyota collab was so loud it could be heard from inside our second-floor office.

Do you like this video? Disagree with our take on the Supra? What cars do you want to see in our fleet? We’d love to hear from you so please comment below!

Gear the Video team used to make this:

Panasonic GH5s

Panasonic Lumix 12-35mm F2.8

Rode VidMic Pro

JOBY GorillaPod 3K Stand

Tiffen 58mm Variable ND Filter

GoPro Hero 7 Black

Adobe Premiere

