Three gravitational waves rippled through the Tesla cosmos on November 6. The first was CEO Elon Musk issuing a tweet to tell the world, "Cybertruck unveil on Nov 21 in LA near SpaceX rocket factory." Jonathon Drake discovered the other two, trademark applications Tesla made for two names and a logo: Cybertruck, and CYBRTRK with an accompanying graphic. Drake also found out that the following day, Tesla registered the domain cybrtrk.com, which points to Tesla.com for now. One more slice of excitement comes courtesy an image stitched up by Reddit user DoblerRadar, who combined and toyed with the digital invites Tesla sent out for the event. The glimpse of a vehicle we can make out looks like something headed for the next Alien film.

That wouldn't be far off the marks Musk has laid out for the truck, having already called it "pretty sci-fi" and "Blade Runner-esque" — director Ridley Scott gave both Deckard and Ripley their rides. All we really know about the pickup, however, is that it will be large and powerful. Remember, this started with the teaser at the Tesla Semi launch event when Musk showed what looked like a slightly smaller Semi cab with a bed, and said "It's a pickup truck that can carry a pickup truck." Since then, we've heard his biggest new baby "Makes Ram seem puny," will look like "an armored personnel carrier from the future," will compel people to ask, "Whoa, what’s that thing?," will have seats large enough to fit the late, totally great, 7'4", 520-pound Andre the Giant, and will be able to tow 300,000 pounds. Best of all, "The goal is to be a better truck than an F-150 in terms of truck-like functionality and be a better sports car than a standard 911," with 400 to 500 miles of range and a starting price of $49,000. That's like being able to have your Replicants and eat them, too.

To say we're intrigued is an understatement. The unveiling happens in six days in Los Angeles, near the SpaceX rocket factory. We know where we'll be.