Nissan is recalling 394,025 vehicles due to a fire risk. It previously recalled about 215,000 of these vehicles, but now they’re coming back. Here’s how Nissan explains it: “These vehicles were previously recalled and unrepaired, or inspected and determined to not need a repair.”

Strange. Regardless, the problem is the same one that we wrote about before, and Nissan added another 179,000 vehicles to the recall list this time. There’s an anti-lock brake pump seal that could deteriorate, causing brake fluid to leak onto an electronic circuit board. If this happens, the circuit board could malfunction, causing a short. Nissan says this could cause a fire. The affected vehicles and model years are as follows:

Nissan states that if brake fluid does end up leaking onto the circuit board, the ABS warning light will illuminate in the gauge cluster and remain illuminated for more than 10 seconds. Should this happen, Nissan says “owners are advised to park the vehicle outdoors away from other vehicles and structures and to not drive the vehicle.” Keep it away from areas where it could start a massive forest fire, too, because those seem to start rather easily in California these days.

Owners should expect to see notices from Nissan by December 2. If your car is part of the recall, Nissan will replace the ABS actuator with a newly-designed unit at no cost. This new actuator is reportedly more robust than what it’s replacing.