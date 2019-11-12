The Volvo S90 is the Swedish automaker’s largest sedan, and the redesigned model has been on sale for a few years now. That means it’s time for a refresh. One of our spy shooters managed to snap a few photos of an S90 sitting alone in a parking lot with light camouflage hiding a few changes.

Black tape is covering most of the S90’s taillights, indicating there may be something new under there. There’s also some suspect cladding going on around the rear valance. Nothing here looks dramatically different than the current S90, so the rear end design is largely staying the same.

Up around the front of the car we see even more camouflage. It’s covering the lower front cutouts and the lower bumper. The current car has a bright horizontal element in the cutouts, so Volvo could be changing that up. Volvo stuck the foglights below that in the lower bumper element, but it’s completely covered up now. We’re assuming Volvo is giving this whole area a slight revision.

We also can’t see it in these photos, but we’ll expect the interior and tech to be lightly refreshed. Expect an updated infotainment system and other tech additions to keep it competitive. It’s rather obvious to see from these photos, but this update is only a mid-cycle freshening. A more complete redesign of the flagship sedan is likely in the works, but it’ll be a few more years till we see that.