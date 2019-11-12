Transcript: Solar roadways. Sun absorbing solar panels for the roads create renewable energy. Solar Roadways is an Idaho based company. Its modular solar panels can be walked on or driven on. They are a formulated tempered glass that can withstand the weight of a semi-truck. With a surface similar to that of asphalt. LED lights create lines and signage without the need for paint. Internal heating elements help the panels repel snow and ice. Solar Roadways says there is the potential for application on highways, and the tech could also be used to charge electric vehicles. The company is currently working on solar driveways and parking lots.