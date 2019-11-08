Pagani Automobili picked one of the single busiest points of mass public transportation in the world to present some of the most exclusive and individualistic personal mobility methods on the planet. Not since the Yugofone exhibit has such a magnificent piece of automotive art graced the floor of New York City's Grand Central Terminal. Pagani brought five Zondas, including the first production model ever built, and a Huayra Roadster BC to show off for four days in Manhattan's iconic building.

From Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2019, between 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day, Grand Central commuters are getting a jarring dose of opulence as they pass through the terminal's main floor. The Paganis, which span the company's relatively young history, provide a pointed contrast to the commuter trains most passersby are heading to or from.

“Grand Central Terminal, a globally recognized transportation hub with timeless design and beauty, is an iconic location where many immigrants arrived and began their American Dream," Horacio Pagani said in a press release. "As there are significant parallels between their journeys and mine, I am honored to tell my story here. I hope New York City residents and visitors passing though will enjoy seeing my work and learning about how the commitment to sacrifice, hard work and passion can help anyone realize their dream.”

The cars on display include the Zonda No. 001, a Zonda F, a Zonda R, a Zonda Cinque, a Zonda HP Barchetta, and a Huayra Roadster BC, which was unveiled in summer 2019. The Zonda No. 1 is the rarest of the bunch, but the Cinque is one of five, and the Barchetta is one of three. Displaying all six together before an estimated 750,000 people who pass through Grand Central each day is the rarest aspect of all, as they might not come together again soon, or ever.