If you've ever suffered from any type of neck pain, you know that sitting in a car often makes the problem even worse. This memory foam neck pillow from Samsonite touts instant neck relief thanks to its shape and even claims to help absorb some terrain shocks such as hitting an unexpected pothole. It has a removable cover and will fit any car or SUV.

Amazon reviewer Chery gave the pillow 5 stars and had this to say about the product, "I'm so happy how this travel neck pillow stays put when I move. It also allows me to rest my head on my shoulder and tipped back without creating strain. A total must-have!"

You can check out the pillow right here on Amazon, and if you're quick about it you can snag it for just $14.99, a 25% discount from the original price.

Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.