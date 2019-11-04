Mini hasn’t even given us all the details for the upcoming John Cooper Works GP, but it already has a price. Set to debut at this month's L.A. Auto Show, the GP will start at $45,750.

The last GP-badged Mini sold for $39,950, so this mid-$40,000 price point isn’t out of the ordinary or unexpected. However, it’s still pretty nuts considering the competition. Mini previously told us the GP will have “over 300 horsepower” and go around the Nürburgring in less than 8 minutes. Global production is also limited to 3,000 total cars, but it’s not clear how many of those will be coming stateside.