Two years after the release of Gran Turismo Sport, and just over a year after the launch of Forza Horizon 4, both games continue to receive extra content. The latest updates for each game add a slew of new cars, and in the case of Gran Turismo, a new track.
Starting with Gran Turismo the game gets four new cars, one of which is the Porsche Taycan electric sports sedan previewed early in October. Alongside it are some interesting choices including the 2015 Lamborghini Aventador LP750-4 Superveloce, 2015 Mazda Demio (also known as the Mazda2 or the U.S.-spec Toyota Yaris), and the 1971 Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.8 AMG. The latter of those is known better as the "Red Pig," a huge and powerful touring car. Besides these cars, Gran Turismo adds the famous Spa-Francorchamps race track in both dry and wet configurations, plus a few more single-player race events.
Over in Forza Horizon 4, the latest update adds four new cars as well. Top billing goes to the limited-production and shockingly expensive Bugatti Divo. Then there's the racing-spec 2008 Koenigsegg CCGT, the V8-powered 2010 BMW M3 GTS, and the Rossion Q1, the American continuation of the Noble M400. The update also adds a some new single-player events to play through. Both game updates are available now.