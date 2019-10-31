Jumper cables aren't very exciting, but they are very important. Having a jumper cable in your trunk could help you out of some sketchy situations. Mostly any jumper cables will get the basic job done the same, but these cables come with a 5 year warranty, and they even look kind of like cool Game of Thrones-y dragons in the promo shot. Oh, and the best part, they're on sale right now for just $19.49. If you need a refresher or if you're new to vehicle ownership you can check out our article on how to jump start your vehicle the right way. You can also check out the deal out here.

