Hyundai isn’t mincing words with this hot Veloster N it’s bringing to the 2019 SEMA show. Meant to be a “Type R Killer,” this Veloster N was worked over by Bisimoto Engineering. It’s named the Bisimoto VelosterRaptor N Concept, and a team of engineers gave this car a thorough working over.

Hyundai says this Veloster N's engine makes “above 320 horsepower.” The car has upgraded turbocharger internals with a tune to take advantage of it, a high-performance intercooler, high-flow exhaust system, high-flow intake and a water methanol kit. Hyundai says the car’s suspension was lowered with Eibach springs, but it retains the same electronically controlled dampers. Fifteen52 wheels and Toyo “high-adhesion” tires were added. The front brakes were swapped for high performance Tarox brakes, and a rear spoiler designed to increase downforce rounds out the exterior updates.

Hyundai modified the interior by adding in lightweight Momo seats and an AEM OBD cluster to stay apprised of everything going on with the car’s modified engine. The Veloster N is very good, and these mods sound great. However, we’re not so sure about the “Type R Killer” designation. At 320 horsepower, it’s certainly more powerful than the 306-horse Type R, but there’s a whole lot more than just power that makes the Type R so desirable.

The second car Hyundai released today is a Rockstar Performance Garage build called the Kona Ultimate Concept. It’s essentially a lifted Kona, and we are entertained. Rockstar somehow found room for 30-inch Mickey Thompson off-road racing tires wrapped around 16-inch Motegi rally wheels. The lift is done using King suspension components.

Hyundai says the turbocharged engine was tuned by Race Chip performance tuning after a Magnaflow exhaust and K&N intake were bolted on. High-performance rotors and pads improve the Kona’s braking power, and the intense LED lighting on the front bumper help it navigate the road ahead in the dark. Hyundai says Rockstar added alligator-skinned seats to the interior. Pretty rad for a Kona.