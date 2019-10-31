Over the past couple of weeks, Ford has been rolling out previews of the custom cars various shops will be displaying at the automaker's SEMA booth. Now we get the last part of the custom car assault with the modded Ford F-150s and Mustangs that will appear.

DRAGG 'The Desert Defender' Ford F-150 Lariat Sport

Perhaps the most impressive F-150 on the floor will be a Lariat Sport built by nonprofit after-school automotive organization Drag Racing Against Gangs and Graffiti (DRAGG). The group started with a 5.0-liter V8 F-150 and added the Ford Racing supercharger kit, cold air intake and Borla cat-back exhaust. The suspension was upgraded with a BDS Suspension six-inch lift kit and Fox shocks. It sits on 20-inch wheels from Fifteen52, and gets upgraded Wilwood brakes. On the design front, it features Addictive Desert Design steel off-road bumpers, Warn sport bar and rock sliders, an American Truck spare tire rack, Bushwhacker fender flares, Rigid LED lights and a set of police lights and radio from West Coast Lights and Sirens. Inside, it gets a Kicker subwoofer and amplifier from Ford.

J Robert Marketing and Attitude Performance Ford F-150 XLT

Following the lifted truck formula is J Robert Marketing and Attitude Performance's Ford F-150 XLT built for Black Rifle Coffee Company and Kryptek Outdoor Group. It features the same BDS 6-inch suspension lift as the DRAGG F-150, but paired with Fox remote-reservoir coilover shocks and 20-inch KMC wheels. Warn supplied the steel off-road bumpers and the fender flares. Nestled in the front bumper is a Warn winch. On the back is an ARE truck cap topped with a Yakima roof rack. It also gets Rigid LED off-road lights, custom leather seats, a Rockford Fosgate sound system, radios and other electronics from Cobra and even a refrigerator.

Ford Accessories Ford F-150 Lariat Sport

Rounding out the F-150 group is a truck customized by Ford itself. It gets the company's latest suspension leveling kit with Fox shocks and huge 22-inch Ford Performance wheels. The 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 is matched with a Ford Performance Borla cat-back exhaust. The exterior gets a few Rigid LED lights, black badging and custom vinyl graphics. The interior features some red accents to match the outside.

California Pony Cars Ford Mustang GT

Surprisingly, only two Mustangs will be on display at the Ford booth, with the California Pony Cars Mustang GT set to be the most impressive. It wears a complete body kit from California Pony Cars, which includes the hood, trunk, side skirts, grille, front splitter, rear diffuser and spoiler among other things. Backing up the custom exterior is the standard 5.0-liter V8 topped with the Ford Performance supercharger kit and cat-back exhaust. Ford Performance springs help to lower it on 21-inch Triumph Performance wheels, and Baer brakes help to stop it. Inside are Ford Recaro seats, California Pony Cars carbon fiber accents and a Kicker audio system.

Goodguys Rod & Custom Association Ford Mustang EcoBoost

More modest is the Goodguys Mustang. It's an EcoBoost convertible with an automatic transmission. the only performance upgrades are Ford Performance lowering springs and Brembo brakes. The exterior has 20-inch B-forged wheels, Air Design side scoops, GT Performance fender flares and front and rear spoilers plus a roll hoop from Classic Design Concepts. The whole car gets a black-on-red two-tone color scheme, too.