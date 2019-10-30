Volkswagen says it will unveil an all-new ID. concept vehicle as part of an exhibit it’s planning on electric and self-driving vehicles next month at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.

VW offers no details on the concept, which debuts at a private event Nov. 19 during the press days for the L.A. Auto Show, except to say that it will be one of four ID. concept vehicles highlighted in the Petersen exhibit. Volkswagen is teasing the “Building an Electric Future” exhibit with a rendering of the ID.Vizzion, the futuristic Level 5 autonomous electric concept it unveiled last year that features no steering wheel and no pedals and is supposed to arrive between 2020 and 2022. Combing further for breadcrumbs, VW says the exhibit will focus on the new concept’s interior and technology features, with video assets that “highlight how this vehicle will augment the future driving experience,” which sounds Vizzion-esque.

The addition of a new member grows the ID. family of electric vehicles. Excluding the ID. R race car and the ID. Buggy that the company has no plans to build, there is the Golf-like ID.3, a production hatchback EV with an estimated range of 261 miles on the European WTLP cycle that goes on sale next year in Germany.

In the U.S., Volkswagen will give us the the ID.4, formerly known as the ID.Crozz, a four-door crossover likely to launch late next year or in early 2021, followed by the ID.Buzz, the battery-electric update of the iconic Microbus, reportedly in 2022.

“Building an Electric Future” will occupy five rooms when it opens to the public Nov. 20. It will show off VW’s modular MEB electric vehicle platform and use interactive features including virtual reality and an unlocked vehicle that visitors can access and, presumably, get inside. The exhibit will be the featured installation under the Petersen museum’s “Driving Toward Tomorrow” series, which looks at the auto industry’s work on the future of transportation design and concept vehicles from a variety of automakers.