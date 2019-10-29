Ford says it’s issuing a safety recall in North America involving certain Transit cargo vans, plus two small recalls involving its Edge crossover and Expedition and Lincoln Navigator full-size SUVs.

The biggest recall involves Transit cargo vans from the 2015 through 2017 model years, where Ford says it’s recalling 293,558 in the U.S., 22,960 in Canada and 2,744 in Mexico over driveshaft couplings that may crack with increased mileage, increasing noise and vibration in the driveline. Left unchecked, the problem could result in separation of the driveshaft, resulting in an inability to move under its own power or unintended movement of the vehicle while left in park if the parking brake isn’t applied. It can also result in damage to other components, like the brakes or fuel lines, presenting a risk of injury to vehicle occupants.

Ford says it’s not aware of any reports of accidents or injuries related to the issue. Affected Transit vans were built at Ford’s Kansas City Assembly Plant between Jan. 17, 2014, and June 15, 2017.

Ford issued a recall in 2017 for the same issue and made interim repairs by replacing the flexible coupling while it worked on a final remedy. That permanent fix is apparently still not ready, so Ford says it will replace the flexible coupling on affected Transit vans with more than 40,000 miles and keep replacing it every 40,000 miles. The final repair will involve having dealers install driveshaft front sections with mechanical U-joints to replace the flexible couplings.

The two other recalls are much smaller in scope, and neither is known to have resulted in accidents or injuries: