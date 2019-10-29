CarsDirect again rubbed its magic lantern, and out popped another order guide, this time for the 2020 Nissan Sentra. In April, we got a preview of certain design changes on the way when Nissan debuted the China-market Sylphy — our Sentra by another name. CarsDirect reports that alterations under the skin could be just as noteworthy. The site clarifies that it saw an early order guide, so things could change. For the moment, though, the 2020 Sentra's listed with a single powertrain, that being a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder with 149 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque, yoked to a continuously variable transmission.

The engine's likely taken from the Rogue Sport, where it makes 141 hp and 147 lb-ft. More importantly for the Sentra, the output handily beats figures for the standard 1.8-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder with 124 hp and 125 lb-ft when paired with a CVT, or 130 hp and 128 lb-ft when paired with a six-speed manual. As it stands, the absence of the more potent 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 188 hp and 177 lb-ft in the order guide could mean the mill has been retired from the lineup, or it might merely see late availability. Since spy photographers spotted a Sentra prototype under a whisper of camouflage in August with a six-speed manual, we're inclined to think there's another transmission on the way, and perhaps another engine.

Dynamic manners will improve on the next-gen sedan with the adoption of a multilink suspension for the rear axle on all trims, replacing the current car's torsion beam. Safety steps up, too, with Nissan Shield 360 standard on all 2020 Sentras, adding features like automatic emergency braking, blind spot warning, lane-departure warning, and rear cross-traffic alert among others.

The compact sedan is predicted to debut its sharper exterior and much more improved interior sometime before the end of the year, hitting the market early next year.