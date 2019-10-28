2020 BMW M340i xDrive Touring joins its sedan sibling. But not here

The 2020 BMW M340i xDrive Touring joins the sedan on sale in November in global markets that don't include the U.S. Sharing the same 3.0-liter single turbo inline-six with the sedan, there's 374 horsepower (versus our 382 hp likely because of the gas particulate filter) and 369 pound-feet for shuttling kids, dogs, groceries, and knickknacks. Both models get a First Edition trim exclusive to an even stricter range of markets as close by as Canada, as far away as South Korea, but apparently not including home courts like Germany, France, or the UK. Limited to 340 units worldwide, the First Editions wear BMW Individual Frozen Dark Grey metallic paint, glossy Shadowline trim and 19-inch M wheels. Inside they get BMW Individual Merino full leather trim in Fjord Blue and Silverstone, BMW Individual trim in High-gloss Aluminum weave and a leather-covered BMW Individual instrument panel, M seat belts, and numbered badging.

Otherwise, there'll be the same goodies on the Touring — which gets mandatory all-wheel drive — as found on the series production four-door. On top of being the most powerful new three series until the M3 arrives, that means full LED exterior lighting, 18-inch wheels, an M Sport Suspension with continuously variable damping and a compression-limiting feature at the back, M Sport brakes, the M Sport electronic rear differential, variable steering, and an M Sport exhaust. Dual high- and low-temperature cooling circuits keep the mechanicals in the proper climate zone when parental hotshoes want to stop by the track on the way home from the school run.

For the time being, the only hotter BMW 3 Series-based wagon is the Alpina B3 with a twin-turbocharged 456 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. All that means is a higher ceiling on our wagon dreams, though, since it's not planned to come to the U.S., either.