Subaru recalls certain 2017-2019 Impreza and Crosstrek models

Subaru will begin two recalls covering hundreds of thousands of vehicles on December 13 for engine-related issues. The first recall covers 466,205 vehicles and includes 2017-2019 Imprezas and 2018 and 2019 Crosstreks. This recall is for an Engine Control Module that could continue to power the ignition coil after the engine is shut off. That could result in a short circuit and blown fuse. Dealers will update the vehicle's software to fix the issue, and some vehicles may also need their ignition coils replaced.

The second recall applies to 2017-2018 Impreza and 2018 Crosstrek models totaling 205,000 vehicles. Certain models are equipped with aluminum Positive Crankcase Ventilation valves that can come apart. If that happens, the separated components could potentially enter the engine and cause a loss of power while driving. Dealers will inspect and replace the PCV valve if necessary, unless the separated bits can't be found, in which case the engine will be replaced, free of charge.

Owners with affected vehicles can contact Subaru customer service at 1-844-373-6614.