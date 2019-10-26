Ram recalls 2014-2019 1500 EcoDiesel trucks for coolant leaks

Ram will recall 108,000 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel pickup trucks in the United States for coolant leaks tied to reports of some fires and four minor injuries. Another 50,000 trucks will be recalled in Canada, and fewer than 2,000 sold in markets outside of North America.

The recall covers trucks from the 2014 through 2019 model years. The automaker said it found microscopic cracks in some Exhaust Gas Recirculation coolers through dealer-service reports and "other data streams." Such cracks may allow coolant to "escape and – in rare circumstances – pose an engine fire risk."

The injuries occurred when customers attempted to manually extinguish engine compartment fires. FCA said it is not aware of any crashes tied to the recall.

The automaker will alert owners when they can get recall repairs. Until then customers should monitor coolant levels and contact dealers if they are consistently low.

The recall does not affect the redesigned, current-generation Ram 1500, nor any gasoline-powered Ram 1500 from any model year. Customers with questions or concerns may call 1-800-853-1403.