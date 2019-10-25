Hyundai will offer autonomous ride sharing services in California starting next month to study consumer behavior in an autonomous driving environment, the companies involved said on Friday.

The South Korean carmaker will team up with the startup Pony.ai and mobility service provider Via. They will operate a fleet of at least 10 Kona electric sport-utility vehicles to provide an autonomous ride-sharing service called BotRide in Irvine, California.

Sequoia Capital China-backed Pony.ai, which has a partnership with Toyota, will build self-driving systems with Hyundai, while Via will develop mobile phone applications for the service, the companies said.

While the vehicles will have self-driving functions, two safety operators will be onboard to take over if there is an emergency.

The service will start on Nov. 4.

“The pilot introduces BotRide to several hundred Irvine residents, including college students. The goal is to study consumer behavior in an autonomous ride-sharing environment,” said Christopher Chang, head of Hyundai's business development, strategy and technology division. “We are going to learn about ecosystems, where the vehicles travel, and optimize the customer experience.”

Hyundai has announced plans to invest $35 billion in mobility and other auto technologies by 2025.