As per usual, it's the paint scheme that catches my attention. And then the mileage. Some sort of fun upholstery usually helps, too. Well, this beautiful 1984 Ford F-150 XLT short-bed regular cab pickup for sale on eBay checks all the boxes.

It is painted a distinctive two-tone of cream and sky blue. It has a reported 82,415 miles, and sure does look clean inside and out. Finally, it has a matching blue interior with complementary wood trim and, ta-da!, tastefully fun upholstery. Both those items came with the XLT trim along with the aluminum tailgate trim.

The owner reports that the truck has a 4-inch lift and has been fitted with new BF Goodrich K02 all-terrain tires on American Racing wheels. Chrome bed rails and a Ford vintage Bluetooth radio were also added, but apparently everything else is original and it certainly shows. In fact, the owner says the original rims will be included. He's also the second owner.

Power comes from a 5.0-liter Windsor V8 paired with an automatic transmission. Its a 4x4, too, which is said to work perfectly.

The asking price on eBay is $18,500, which may seem steep, but hey, it's a very nice classic truck.