Kawasaki pulled the covers off its newest naked motorcycle at the Tokyo Motor Show, and with 197 horsepower and 101 pound-feet of torque from a 998cc supercharged four-cylinder engine, it's a doozy. We don't yet know its exact U.S.-spec weight, but suffice it to say that the Z H2's power-to-weight ratio is going to skew toward the license-and-registration-please side of the spectrum.

There's virtually no bodywork, which makes its brightly hued trellis frame the standout styling element. The bulky pair of LED headlights and minimal fairing aren't likely to provide any meaningful wind protection, but that's to be expected from a naked bike and should appeal to riders looking for what we'd expect to be a relatively upright riding position.

Its little black box of electronic riding aids includes three riding modes to go along with traction, wheelie and launch controls. Showa provides the suspension components, with an adjustable SFF-BP fork used up front. Brembo Monobloc braking bits are tasked with hauling this beast back down from speed.

The Z H2 will make its U.S. debut at the International Motorcycle Show in Long Beach on November 22, and we expect more information on its exact specs then. For now, all Kawi says is that it'll cost $17,000 and be offered in two color combinations when it eventually hits the showroom floor.